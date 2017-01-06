Combating poor conditions in La Porte with a "boost"

According to La Porte county Highway General Foreman Duane Werner, roads in southern La Porte County are clear thanks to a mixture called "boost."

It’s a chemical mixed with salt and sand that melts snow instantly.

The mixture is new to the county and that’s where the problem lies.

The La Porte County Highway Department has only a limited number of trucks equipped with the tanks necessary to carry this mixture.

Its why half the county is in good shape, while the other half, north of US 20, still needs some work.

“When the temperature is this cold, it’s very hard for the material to start to work but with this new material that’s we’ve been adding to dry material it helps accelerate to these colder temperatures to where its working very successfully,” said Werner.