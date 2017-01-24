Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Community continuing to remember Tristian Moore

By: Evan Sery Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 24, 2017 7:19 AM EST | Updated: Jan 24, 2017 6:20 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A Michiana family is continuing to mourn the loss of 11-year-old Tristian Moore, who was struck and killed by a car in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tristian was crossing the street, headed to South Bend’s Transpo Station with his brother, when a vehicle hit him.

Monday, Tristian’s mom, April, introduced herself to the South Bend community as a mother dealing with every parent’s worst nightmare.

And her call for help has not gone unnoticed.

On this GoFundMe page, April writes she is trying to raise funds for funeral and burial expenses.

The goal is $10,000 and already nearly $4,000 has been raised.

According to a Facebook post, there is a vigil planned for Tuesday night at the Transpo at 7 p.m.

If you are planning to attend, you are encouraged to meet at 6:45.

