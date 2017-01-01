Community Foundation of Elkhart County 2017 scholarship application opens

A new year comes with new opportunities. One local organization has scholarship opportunities for students.

Starting January 1st, the foundation’s universal scholarship application goes live. Only one application is required to apply for over twenty different scholarships because one form helps simplify the process and maximize student’s efforts, the foundation says.

There are several opportunities for graduating high school seniors and adults. Applicants can be enrolled part-time or full-time, a traditional, non-traditional or graduate student.

Two examples are scholarships for Ivy Tech Community College and IUSB have $28,000 in scholarship money to award to potential students.

They are one-year awards.

The application closes on March 1st, 2017. All scholarships are tuition-based, room and board is not included.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.inspiringgood.org/scholarships/community-foundation-scholarships/.