Concord Community Schools, Elkhart Christian Academy closed Friday due to landfill smoke

As crews continue to extinguish the landfill fire that began Wednesday morning, both Concord Community Schools and Elkhart Christian Academy are closed Friday.

Both schools closed early Thursday after wind shifted a thick blanket of smoke from the landfill over the schools buildings.

On Thursday, crews used heavy equipment to move dirt into the area and two Blackhawk Helicopters from the Indiana National Guard sprayed nearly 400 gallons of water across the landfill to help contain the blaze.

Officials continue to work around the clock to put the fire out. Crews are continuing to monitor the smoke. No official advisories have been issued by the Elkhart County Health Department regarding the smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.