Conservation officers investigating death of man who fell in well

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a man who fell into a well on his property in Leesburg Monday afternoon.

Officers said 84-year-old Maurice Terry was cleaning out a well pit on his property on EMS B45 Lane to make sure it was working properly.

About a half hour later, his wife found him submerged in the well.

North Webster Fire, EMS, Indiana Conservation Officers and Kosciusko County deputies responded to the scene.

Officers and rescue personnel recovered Terry from the well.

Conservation officers are investigating the incident as a possible accidental drowning.