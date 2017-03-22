Construction has commenced on Four Winds Field apartment complex

Ground has officially been broken on the $22 million apartment complex, The Ivy at Berlin Place, being built at Four Winds Field. The developer plans to complete construction by opening day of 2018.

“Our goal also is to bring something to South Bend that you can continue to be proud of,” said South Bend Cubs Owner, Andrew Berlin.

The Ivy at Berlin Place is up to bat after the official groundbreaking Wednesday at Four Winds Field.

“We’re building buildings that a hundred years from now, someone will be able to say, wow that’s a beautiful building. We don’t want anything that’s just going to be slapdash, or you know, halfway. We want to build something special,” said Berlin.

“It’s a long time coming, you know. For many years, I think the vision was for the ballpark to be a catalyst for development. It just took the right owner to come along and make that happen,” said the CEO of South Bend’s Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Rea.

“[There will be] four buildings, four stories overlooking the ballpark. The balconies that face the ballpark will be large enough for a group of 6 to entertain on the balcony,” said Berlin.

In those four buildings will be 121 one and two-bedroom apartments, starting at around $1,000 a month.

“We’re at this moment where people are rediscovering what it means to be in the heart of the city, and downtown South Bend is beginning to feel like a city again, so as this becomes more and more of a great place to work and shop and eat and drink, play, and now live. This Is the really the kind of thing that we think leads to more of where that came from,” said South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“But of course you think about Chicago Cubs and the feel of Wrigleyville, and that’s what we’re going to try to capture here, and I think we’re going to hit a home run with that, pardon the pun,” said the CEO of TWG Development, Joe Whitsett.

Most community members agree that the development will have a positive effect on South Bend.

“I think it’s amazing. I think it’s the one thing we’re missing downtown,” said Mandy Richhart, who works downtown.

“I really like the energy that they’re bringing back to downtown South Bend. I think it’s really cool that they’re putting a lot of effort and money into making it a fun place to hangout and live,” said James Bowyer, who grew up in South Bend.

“I think in order for things to evolve, you have to have some kind of attraction to come to, so for me, a shopping area would be fine,” said Donna Denny, who has lived in South Bend for 30 years.

Bowyer even says he’d consider living there.

“Super close to where I work, so I might actually strongly to go there when my lease is up, yes,” he said.

“I don’t think I would move my family into a place like that. If I were single or just me and my husband, then I think it would be a fantastic opportunity, but it doesn’t seem super like a family place,” said Richhart.