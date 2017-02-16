Cool Schools: Webster Elementary first graders host animal expo

A room full of 6 and 7 year olds can be a zoo, especially on a day where they’re talking about animals

“I’m making a poodle. I know that they come in three sizes: the toy poodle, the miniature poodle and I forget the other poodle’s name,” said Vivian Segraves, a first grader at Webster Elementary.

Well, to help fill in the blanks that they don’t quite know yet, Ms. Statzcar is taking learning about animals to a whole new level.

“We’ve been working on an animal unit for about the past four weeks. Towards the end I asked them all to choose an animal they were really interested in one they’d like to learn more about,” said Kelly Statczar, a first grade teacher.

And not only that, they were asked to make their animal out of clay and build it a 3-D home.

Webster Elementary is hosting an Animal Expo and her students are the star of the event. They showed off their knowledge in front of their parents and kindergarteners.

Oh, and got to show them some cute animals too.

Ms. Statczar says she’s never done something like this before, but knows they’ll never forget this project.

She says the school’s environment is what makes these kids successful in everything that they take on.

“These kids really love to learn, they’re funny, they’re super smart and they just really embrace all of the different areas and topics we choose, they work really hard every day,” Statczar said.