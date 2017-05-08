Country music artist visits Michiana to help stop bullying

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A country music artist is stopping in Mishawaka for a tour but she’s doing more talking than singing on this tour. The Mishawaka police Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, or D.A.R.E, is taking an aggressive stance against bullying by bringing Celeste Kellogg here for her anti-bullying tour.

Celeste Kellogg is a country music singer and Nashville recording artist who has spoken to more than 85,000 students about the topic in the past. She says she’s is traveling across the U.S. for her anti-bullying tour called ‘Don’t Fuel the Fire’.

The Association for Psychological Science recently found those who are bullies, victims, or both are more likely to experience poverty, academic failure, and job termination as adults. Celeste says she’s dealt with the issue firsthand for a long time and has learned how to combat bullying through her career.

“Bullying is a big issue that I definitely have dealt with in my music and my career and school and stuff like that and relationships and I like to use that platform to kind of help students along. If I can give them any kind of advice that maybe they could use. It’s so easy to feel like ‘ok what they’re saying is true and it’s all my fault’,” said Kellogg.

Starting Monday, May 8th, Celeste will stop at a number of places including LaSalle Elementary and John Young. She will have one concert at Bethel College on Wednesday which is open to the public starting at 8:00 p.m. Those tickets are $5.00 and all proceeds go to the Mishawaka D.A.R.E. Program.

