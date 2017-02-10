Court reschedules Sheriff Rovenstine's trial

The court has rescheduled Kosciusko County Sheriff C. Aaron Rovenstine's trial for April 2017 on multiple charges including bribery, intimidation and official misconduct.

On Tuesday, just before jury selection was set to begin in Sheriff Rovenstine's trial, the defense filed a motion to remove E. Nelson Chipman Jr. as Special Prosecutor.

The judge denied the defense's motion, but the defense notified the court it would file an appeal challenging Chipman's role in the case to the Indiana Supreme Court.

The judge then continued the trial and the jurors were excused.

On Friday, the judge's decision was released and the trial was rescheduled for April 3, 2017.

