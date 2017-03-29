Cousin remembers teen killed in Michigan City shooting

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The family of a homicide victim in Michigan City is speaking out.

Kamilion Jenkins was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Her cousin, Antoniesha Flowers, came to the spot where Jenkins died Wednesday looking for answers.

“I just wanted to know how, how did this happen? I wanted to see where. I mean, I know it happened down there but they say she was brought here,” Flowers said.

The same age as Flowers, 15-year-old Jenkins died Tuesday night in the Michigan City Police Department parking lot, after she was shot just blocks away in a car, then driven here for help.

“I couldn’t believe it was her. She’s gone, but she’s never forgotten. She’s always in our hearts,” Flowers said.

Jenkins, a freshman at Westville High School, was known as a good student and a basketball player.

“When she stepped on the court, it was always game time for her,” Flowers said.

This was never the way Flowers expected her cousin to go.

“She never had a problem with anybody. She was very special to everybody,” Flowers said.

To the unknown killer of her cousin, Flowers is asking the shooter to be honest.

“Whoever did this should just confess. You’re just making it bad on yourself. You get caught, it’s just more time for you. It’s horrible,” Flowers said.

After finally seeing the parking spot where her cousin lost her life, Flowers only had more questions.

“Why would you kill someone so young? She still had a life ahead of her,” Flowers said.

Westville High School sent a statement to ABC 57 saying in part:

“The entire Westville school community is saddened at the loss of such a bright and wonderful young lady. We are choosing to not focus on how this happened but on what a great student and friend that Milly was and more importantly, that she was a member of the Westville Blackhawk family. Milly is fondly remembered for her smile, friendliness and outgoing personality.”