Crews battle barn fire in Cass County

By: Eric Bellinger
Posted: Mar 27, 2017 5:55 PM EST | Updated: Mar 27, 2017 7:44 PM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -

A Howard Township family lost their barn in a large fire Monday afternoon. 

According to the Howard Twp. Fire chief, some family members were working on a dump truck inside the barn -- cutting bolts -- when sparks led to the blaze. 

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the barn is a total loss. 

Several fire crews responded to the scene, spraying water and foam on the structure for more than two hours. 

The fire left a section of M 60 between Hoyt Drive and Anderson Road closed for part of the afternoon.

As of 6:30 p.m., crews had put out the flames and were working on tearing down what was left of the structure. 

