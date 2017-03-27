Crews battle barn fire in Cass County

A Howard Township family lost their barn in a large fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Howard Twp. Fire chief, some family members were working on a dump truck inside the barn -- cutting bolts -- when sparks led to the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the barn is a total loss.

Several fire crews responded to the scene, spraying water and foam on the structure for more than two hours.

The fire left a section of M 60 between Hoyt Drive and Anderson Road closed for part of the afternoon.

As of 6:30 p.m., crews had put out the flames and were working on tearing down what was left of the structure.