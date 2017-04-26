Crews fight fire to car and home in South Bend, could be suspicious

South Bend Police say a fire started near the intersection of Sunnymede Avenue and 30th Street around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a witness reported seeing a shadowy figure throw something at the vehicle in the driveway of the home, heard a loud noise, and saw the car lit on fire. Officials say the fire then spread to the home.

The investigation is ongoing.