Crime Stoppers offering reward in fraud investigation

Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos of two subjects who are subjects of interest in a fraud investigation.

On March 28, the St. Joseph County Department of Public Safety received a complaint of identity theft and the illegal use of a credit card.

A cloned credit card was used by two unidentified subjects at several Walmart stores throughout west Michigan, according to investigators.

If you have any information about the two subjects in the surveillance photos, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. You can also leave a tip on their website, www.michianacrimestoppers.com.