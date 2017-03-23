Crime Stoppers seeking tips in attempted theft from ATM

Crime Stoppers has released photos of suspects who damaged an ATM while attempting to steal cash from the machine.

The incident happened March 15 at the ATM outside the Mutual Bank on Ireland Road.

The suspects did thousands of dollars worth of damage to the ATM.

If you have any information about the suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

