Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Crime Stoppers seeking tips in attempted theft from ATM

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 23, 2017 3:41 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -

Crime Stoppers has released photos of suspects who damaged an ATM while attempting to steal cash from the machine.

The incident happened March 15 at the ATM outside the Mutual Bank on Ireland Road.

The suspects did thousands of dollars worth of damage to the ATM.

If you have any information about the suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.
 

Share this article:

Read More

Deep cuts to Medicaid put rural hospitals in the crosshairs
Some showers possible tonight
Two Michiana teens shot to death in Knoxville, police searching for 15-year-old shooter
Crews battling flames at a New Carlisle scrap yard
Sign up for our newsletter!