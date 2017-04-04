Crime Stoppers seeking tips in malicious destruction of property

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving a string of property damage reports in the Niles Township Fulkerson park area.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department has received approximately 32 reports of malicious destruction of property between February 27 and March 31.

Deputies said they have received reports of damaged mailboxes, smashed windshields, slashed tires and damage to satellite dishes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to a suspect's arrest. Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards on other felony crimes and the capture of fugitives.

Submit an anonymous tip online at www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or call toll free at (800) 342-STOP. You will be given a code number and we won’t ask your name.