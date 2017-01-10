Crime Stoppers seeking tips in South Bend carjacking

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving a carjacking that happened January 3 in South Bend.

The carjacking happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Western Avenue. The victim was a young female.

The two suspects are described as a black male in his 20s about 5'8" tall, and about 180 pounds, wearing black pants and a green jacket. He was carrying a gun.

The second suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and backpack.

If you have any information in this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.