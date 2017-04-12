Crime Stoppers seeking tips in theft of RC airplanes and cars

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help solving a burglary that happened at a home on Ontario Road in Niles Township.

On April 4, the resident called the Berrien County Sheriff's Department about a burglary that happened at his home. He told police approximately $20,000 worth of remote control airplanes and cars were taken from the garage.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

If you have any information in this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. You will be given a code number and we won’t ask your name.

You can also submit a tip via their website at www.michianacrimestoppers.com.