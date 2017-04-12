Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Crime Stoppers seeking tips in theft of RC airplanes and cars

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 12, 2017 1:06 PM EST
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help solving a burglary that happened at a home on Ontario Road in Niles Township.

On April 4, the resident called the Berrien County Sheriff's Department about a burglary that happened at his home. He told police approximately $20,000 worth of remote control airplanes and cars were taken from the garage.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

If you have any information in this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. You will be given a code number and we won’t ask your name.

You can also submit a tip via their website at www.michianacrimestoppers.com.

Share this article:

Read More

Jury convicts man who shot two young girls in January 2016
Appeals court reduces sentence of Elkhart woman convicted of child molesting
Michigan City Police solve string of crimes at apartment complex
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at La Porte businesses
Sign up for our newsletter!