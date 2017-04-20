Cubs World Series trophy returns to Four Winds Field Thursday

The South Bend Cubs will take on the Dayton Dragons at home Thursday night and fans will have a chance to pose with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy.

The trophy will be inside the 1st Source Bank Performing Center from 6 to 8 P.M.

In order for the maximum number of fans to see it, the team has guidelines you'll need to follow.

Not every fan who purchases a ticket to the game will be able to get their picture taken.

A professional photographer will be there to take pictures and fans can download their photos seven days after the game.

Only one photo per group is permitted.

No cell phone or personal cameras can be used to take your group photo. However, fans at the front of the line can snap a photo of the trophy before their turn.

Gates open at 5 P.M. and the game starts at 7.

ABC 57 News will have live team coverage during our 90 minutes of news starting at 5.