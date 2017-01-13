Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Ara Parseghian being treated for infection in his hip

CVS cuts cost for generic EpiPen competitor

By: Drew Gardner Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 13, 2017 10:34 AM EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2017 9:35 AM EST

By Aaron Smith

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- CVS is cutting the price on a generic version of a competitor of the EpiPen allergy treatment.

The drugstore chain announced Thursday that it will sell a generic version of Impax Laboratories' Adrenaclick treatment for $109.99 per two-pack, down from $200.

The drug company Mylan drew the ire of customers and Congress when it raised the price to more than $600 for an EpiPen two-pack. Mylan later announced plans to sell a generic version for $300.

Cigna, a top insurer, announced Wednesday that it was dropping coverage of the EpiPen and would cover only the half-priced generic.

A CVS Health spokeswoman said the price cut for the generic Adrenaclick was unrelated.

Adrenaclick and EpiPen give an emergency injection of epinephrine to treat life-threatening allergic reactions known as anaphylactic shock.

Also on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump vowed at a press conference to fight price hikes by drug companies, which he lambasted for "getting away with murder." Mylan's stock price dropped more than 4%.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this article:

Read More

New entrance route for Elkhart County 4-H fairgoers
Suspected overdose in La Porte
Two children reported missing have been found
Benton Harbor road repair needs prompt call for income tax
Sign up for our newsletter!