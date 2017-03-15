Dan Coats confirmed as Director of National Intelligence

Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats was confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence by the U.S. Senate Wednesday.

According to CNN, he was approved in a vote of 85-12.

Coats will oversee 16 federal agencies of the intelligence community after he is sworn in.

Local and state political figures reacted to the confirmation.

“Congratulations to my friend and fellow Hoosier Dan Coats on being confirmed as Director of National Intelligence. We are grateful for his service. It is exciting to have another Hoosier in close proximity to President Trump.” -Congressman Jim Banks, Indiana's 3rd Congressional District

“Dan has stepped up to lead our intelligence community at a critical time. He is eminently qualified for this new role, and I trust he will remain clear-eyed about the threats facing our nation, including Russian attempts to undermine our democracy. I know that Dan will provide his best advice to the president and give our intelligence professionals the leadership they need and deserve.” - U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly

It makes Indiana proud to see so many of our own top Hoosier leaders join Vice President Pence in Washington D.C. As our national leaders work through the details of a new plan for health care, Seema Verma is exactly the right person to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Today, I was thrilled to see my friend and mentor Dan Coats confirmed as Director of National Intelligence. He is uniquely qualified and brings a wealth of experience, incredible wit and a strong dose of Hoosier common sense. Our nation will be well served, again, by his leadership. - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb



