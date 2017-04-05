Deadly police-involved shooting started at Goshen gas station

A BP gas station in Goshen was the scene of several carjacking attempts, shots being fired, and the start of a police chase Wednesday morning.

“Kercher and Lincolnway East, Kercher and Lincolnway East, male subject in a tan Durango 63’d at a female in a black Explorer,” said an officer, around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

It was business as usual at the BP station at the corner of Lincolnway East and Kercher Road until chaos ensued.

“Male fired one shot toward the female,” said an officer, in audio provided by Broadcastify. “He’s described so far as a younger skinny male.”

The suspect – who ended up dying three miles down the road after engaging police at the end of a car chase – was armed with a shotgun when he attempted to carjack two people at the station.

When those attempts failed, he went to the nearby intersection at the corner of the property and tried a third time to steal a car, according to Indiana State Police.

Nobody was injured at the gas station or nearby intersection.

“One of the people that was involved with [the first two carjack attempts] ran inside and told the employees [of the gas station] what was going on,” said Sgt. Trent Smith, with the Indiana State Police. “They activated an alarm which notified the Goshen Police Department.”

A chase between the suspect and police began along Kercher Road, then turned left onto Sourwood Drive, before looping back around to Lincolnway East.

“Oncoming lanes passing a semi, towards oncoming traffic,” said one officer, in audio provided by Broadcastify.

Sections of the gas station and the nearby intersection were taped off throughout Wednesday morning.

It was the start to a lengthy investigation of a scene that ended three miles from the gas station.

“Because of the size of this crime scene, because of the multiple areas, because of the number of witnesses that we’re involved with this, we’ve called in extra officers from the Fort Wayne post,” said Sgt. Smith.

The scene at the gas station was cleared by early afternoon.

The owner of the station did not want to speak with the media, but he said off camera that he’s cooperating with police and that his station does have security cameras.

As of Wednesday evening, it is not yet known what led the suspect to do all of this.