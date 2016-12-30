Death investigation leads to arrest of suspected heroin dealer

A La Porte County man was arrested on drug charges after the La Porte County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about an unresponsive woman.

The Sheriff's department was called to a residence in the 9400 N. Block of CR 500 West around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies and EMS located a 35-year-old woman who was unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The La Porte County Drug Task Force responded to the scene and searched the residence.

Deputies say heroin was located at the home and suspected 22-year-old Lawrence Zitt III had been selling heroin throughout La Porte County.

Later in the day, probable cause was found to arrest Zitt for dealing a narcotic drug, a level 3 felony.

Zitt was currently on bond for an unrelated heroin charge the previous week.

Sheriff John Boyd stated in a press release, “I am pleased at The La Porte County Drug Task Force, which is in its first week, was able to remove a dangerous drug supplier from the streets of our county, and we look for continued success and cooperation from the public in cases like this.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force reminds citizens to report any suspected drug activity via social media, or the crime tip hotline at 873-1488.