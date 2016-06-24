Department of Defense honors LaGrange County Jail Commander

Donna Hall, Jail Commander of the Lagrange County Jail received recognition by the Department of Defense through the Patriot Award.

Donna Hall was nominated by Jail Officer and United States Marine Corporal Mike Strong due to her support of him as he continues to serve in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

The Department of Defense honors both Jail Commander Donna Hall as well as the LaGrange County Jail for their support of Marine Corps veterans.

"The relationship between civilian employers and their military employees is extremely important." Says the Department of Defense in a public statement, "The Department of Defense recognizes the LaGrange County Jail as a Patriotic Employer. Congratulations on your efforts and thank you for your continued support”.