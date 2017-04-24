Deputies arrest 18 for underage drinking at house party in Shipshewana

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department responded to a complaint about a loud party at a home in the 5900 block of W 275 N in Shipshewana around 1 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they determined several of the people at the party were under 21 and were consuming alcohol, deputies said.

Ten juveniles were arrested and taken to the La Grange County Jail, then released to their guardians.

Eight adults were taken to the La Grange County jail on the following preliminary charges:

Darla Kauffman, 20, Ligonier - possession of alcohol by a minor

Thomas R Schmucker, 20, Sturgis, Mich. - possession of alcohol by a minor

Kenlin J Yoder, 19, Topeka - possession of alcohol by a minor

Kari P Hochstetler, 19, Shipshewana - possession of alcohol by a minor

Steven J Mullett, 18, Shipshewana - possession of alcohol by a minor

Devon F Eash, 19, Topeka - possession of alcohol by a minor

Kevin J Weaver, 18, LaGrange - possession of alcohol by a minor

Edward J Yoder, 19, Topeka - possession of alcohol by a minor