Deputies asking public's help in locating missing woman

UPDATE 5/2: Williams has been found and she is safe, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Lisa Williams, who has not been seen since April 21.

Family members told deputies she was last seen in the 51000 block of Stratford Drive in Elkhart on April 21.

Williams is a 50-year-old black female, 5' 9" tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Williams' whereabouts, please contact the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department at 574-533-4151 or by leaving information on their anonymous tip line located on the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department's website located at www.elkhartcountysheriff.com.