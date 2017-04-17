Deputies: Driver using Facetime crashes head-on into semi

A driver who was allegedly using the Facetime app while driving crashed head on into a semi early Monday morning, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

Edwin Ceniceros Lopez, 22, was traveling eastbound on US6 near the intersection with Miami Highway around 4 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a semi.

Lopez allegedly admitted to using Facetime while driving, according to deputies.

Lopez was taken to Memorial Hospital for multiple fractures and dislocations.

The semi driver was taken to Community Hospital of Bremen for possible injuries.

Deputies said this accident is a reminder of what can happen if you use your phone while driving.