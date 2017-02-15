Deputies: Drivers arrested for driving over 100 mph

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department has arrested two people who drove in excess of 100 miles per hour in two unrelated incidents.

Tuesday evening just after 11 p.m., deputies clocked a vehicle traveling 97 miles per hour in the northbound lanes of US31 at 18th Road.

When the deputy turned and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the driver increased its speed to over 100 mph, deputies said.

The driver, 18-year-old Taylor Jump, stopped at US31 and 14th Road.

Jump was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving.

Wednesday around 5:22 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle on Lincolnway Highway near Fir Road traveling 102 mph, deputies said.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop and 18-year-old Jacob Walker of Bremen was arrested.

Walker is facing one count of reckless driving.