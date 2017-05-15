Deputies identify driver injured in shooting on CR7

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the driver who was shot in an incident involving another driver on CR4/CR7 Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Dodge Charger has been identified as 23-year-old Matthew Smiechowski of Elkhart.

According to deputies, Smiechowski was driving westbound on CR4, east of CR7 just before 4:30 p.m. when he was followed by a red Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang then fired a shot at Smiechowski's vehicle, according to reports.

Smiechowski drove north on CR 7 and stopped in the 51000 block of CR 7, reports said. At that time, the driver of the Mustang allegedly fired additional shots, according to deputies.

One of the rounds struck Smiechowski in the leg.

The driver of the Mustang then continued northbound on CR7 and headed towards Michigan, deputies said.

Smiechowski drove southbound on CR7, stopped in the 52000 block and called deputies. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the Mustang was located by an officer with the Bristol Police Department who attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver fled northbound into Michigan and crashed into another vehicle at South River Road and US 12, deputies said.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for life-threatening injuries.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

