Deputies identify motorcyclist killed in crash on US6 Thursday evening

Posted: May 19, 2017 6:14 PM EST

One man was killed in a crash on eastbound US6, west of CR 13 on Thursday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., 26-year-old Travis Bowyer was driving his motorcycle eastbound on US 6 when he drove off the south side of the road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

Bowyer was ejected from his motorcycle.

Bowyer was transported to Goshen Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies said Bowyer was not wearing a helmet.

