Deputies investigating break-ins at multiple businesses

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is investigating break-ins at four businesses in the northeastern part of the county.

They all happened between midnight at 8 a.m. on February 20.

Officers say the businesses had numerous items stolen.

One of the businesses reported a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle stolen. It was recovered following a pursuit by the Michigan State Police Niles Post on February 20.

The break ins occurred at the following businesses:

Glendale Forest Products, 31000 Block of CR 665, Waverly Township, Van Buren County

CPS Welding, 39000 Block of CR 388, Bloomingdale Township, Van Buren County

Dickerson Growers/Greenhouse, 38000 Block of CR 388, Bloomingdale Township

AmeriGas, 22000 of M-40 Highway, Pinegrove Township, Van Buren County

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 269-657-3101, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

Mobile phone users and online users can provide anonymous crime tips to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office by sending a text Tip Soft message by sending a text message to “CRIMES” (274637) with the keyword VBCTIP from a mobile phone. To submit an online tip, go to www.vanburencountysheriff.com and at the top of the homepage follow the directions to submit a tip.