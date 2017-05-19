Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Deputies investigating deadly truck crash in Elkhart County

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: May 19, 2017 8:56 AM EST | Updated: May 19, 2017 8:45 AM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

Elkhart County deputies are investigating a deadly crash on U.S. 6 near the Noble County line.

Two trucks are involved.

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions.

One person has died, and investigators haven’t said which vehicle the victim was riding in.

This is the second deadly crash on this stretch of U.S. 6 in 12 hours.

Deputies say there was also a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Investigators say Travis Bowyer, 26, of Goshen died when his motorcycle left the road. He was thrown from the bike.

Deputies say he died at Goshen Hospital.

