Deputies investigating stranger danger incident

Law enforcement and school officials are warning residents in Pulaski County about a stranger danger incident that happened Friday morning.

A man in a vehicle approached students who were waiting for their school bus Friday morning, according to deputies.

School district officials said it happened at a bus stop along US35 near Beardstown.

The vehicle was described as a tan sedan with tinted windows.

The driver is described as a male with dark curly hair and a 'stubby' beard.

Anyone with information or similar reports should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 574-946-6655.