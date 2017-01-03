Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning | Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Michiana

Deputies investigating theft of trailer full of equipment

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM EST

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of an enclosed trailer full of equipment.

The theft happened sometime between 9:30 a.m. December 31 and 4 p.m. January 2 from the 3700 block of Elm Road in Bremen.

The suspect removed a silver 24-foot enclosed tandem axle trailer containing approximately 85 spools for electrical wiring, 2 rototillers, an air compressor, box of large bolts and LP tank for a forklift.

The trailer has a drop down rear door and the side door was taped shut with gray duct tape. The trailer also has a small hole near where the license plate would go but is not currently plated.

If you have any information about the theft of the trailer, contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 574-936-3187.

Share this article:

Read More

Counterprotesters outnumber, confront Klan supporters at Virginia KKK rally
Meet NASA's newest astronaut recruits
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested on public drunkenness charge
Venus Williams crash: Police say she drove 'lawfully' before fatal accident
Sign up for our newsletter!