Deputies investigating theft of trailer full of equipment

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of an enclosed trailer full of equipment.

The theft happened sometime between 9:30 a.m. December 31 and 4 p.m. January 2 from the 3700 block of Elm Road in Bremen.

The suspect removed a silver 24-foot enclosed tandem axle trailer containing approximately 85 spools for electrical wiring, 2 rototillers, an air compressor, box of large bolts and LP tank for a forklift.

The trailer has a drop down rear door and the side door was taped shut with gray duct tape. The trailer also has a small hole near where the license plate would go but is not currently plated.

If you have any information about the theft of the trailer, contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 574-936-3187.