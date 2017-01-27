Deputies investigating violent home invasion

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that happened in Bloomingdale Township Thursday evening.

A 53-year-old male told deputies he was at home when someone knocked on the door.

When he answered, four men entered his home and one struck him in the head with a gun.

One of the men pointed a gun at the victim's head and told him to open the safe, deputies said.

The victim opened the safe.

Deputies said the men stole several handguns, long guns and an unknown amount of cash.

The victim told police he lost consciousness for approximately an hour. When he awake he discovered his phone had been broken so he drove to a neighbor's home to call police.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the sheriff’s office at 269-657-3101.

