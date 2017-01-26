Deputies make arrest in double fatal crash on Christmas Day

Kosciusko County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Syracuse man on charges related to the fatal crash on Christmas Day that killed a mother and her son, according to the sheriff's office.

Mickgomery Wade Hisey, 26, Syracuse, was arrested Wednesday by deputies after he was released from a medical facility.

He is being held on a prosecutorial hold for two counts of operating a vehicle and causing death.

The head-on crash happened December 25 around 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of CR1200 N and Syracuse/Webster road.

Investigators allege Hisey was passing another vehicle when the head on collision occurred.

Hisey's vehicle struck a car driven by 67-year-old Stephen Conrad. His passengers, Kimberly Conrad, 61, Stephen Conrad II, 32, were killed in the crash.

Hisey's passenger, 23-year-old Brody Jordan, was also injured.