Deputies: Man shot by neighbor doing target practice

The Cass County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to an accidental shooting in Milton Township around noon on Monday.

When they arrived, they located 42-year-old Justin Anderson with a gunshot wound.

Deputies determined a 46-year-old neighbor was doing target practice with a .223 rifle and one of the rounds missed the back stop, went through a wooded area and struck Anderson.

Anderson was approximately 500-600 yards away.

Anderson was shot in the buttocks. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Deputies did not release the suspect's name pending a review by the Cass County Prosecutors Office.