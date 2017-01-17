Deputies: Man shot by neighbor doing target practice
Posted: Jan 17, 2017 4:07 PM EST
The Cass County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to an accidental shooting in Milton Township around noon on Monday.
When they arrived, they located 42-year-old Justin Anderson with a gunshot wound.
Deputies determined a 46-year-old neighbor was doing target practice with a .223 rifle and one of the rounds missed the back stop, went through a wooded area and struck Anderson.
Anderson was approximately 500-600 yards away.
Anderson was shot in the buttocks. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.
Deputies did not release the suspect's name pending a review by the Cass County Prosecutors Office.