Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Deputies release surveillance images from burglary at Tiffany's

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 3, 2017 2:10 PM EST
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department has released photos of a suspect in the burglary of Tiffany's Restaurant in Topeka, Indiana.

The burglary happened February 26 at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect removed several security cameras, a laptop and approximately $600 in loose change.

If you have information about this burglary, contact the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department at (260) 463-7491 or send a private message on their Facebook page.

Share this article:

Read More

'Wonder Woman' has biggest opening ever for a female director
Infamous Three Mile Island nuclear reactor to shut down
Getting too friendly with fowl blamed in salmonella outbreaks
Trump touts travel ban, pledges support to Britain in wake of London attacks
Sign up for our newsletter!