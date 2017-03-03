Deputies release surveillance images from burglary at Tiffany's

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department has released photos of a suspect in the burglary of Tiffany's Restaurant in Topeka, Indiana.

The burglary happened February 26 at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect removed several security cameras, a laptop and approximately $600 in loose change.

If you have information about this burglary, contact the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department at (260) 463-7491 or send a private message on their Facebook page.