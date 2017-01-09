Deputies respond to accidental shooting

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department responded to an accidental shooting that occurred at a residence in the 7000 block of E 325 N on January 5.

The resident said he was getting ready for work and accidentally knocked a handgun off the counter.

The gun discharged when it hit the floor.

The bullet entered the victim's left leg in the front of his shin and exited in the upper calf area.

Deputies say the incident does not appear suspicious.