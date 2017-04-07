Deputies respond to semi rollover accident in Elkhart County

Elkhart County Deputies responded to a semi rollover accident in Nappanee Friday afternoon.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says the rollover accident happened on U.S. Highway 6 between County Road 9 and County Road 11.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m.

Deputies say there were no injuries and the scene was clear just before 4:30 p.m. but traffic will be restricted during clean up and removal.

Deputies posted a video of the scene to their Facebook page Friday.