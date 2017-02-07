Deputies searching for man near Sturgis

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who has multiple outstanding arrest warrants and ran away from deputies late Monday night.

According to county officials, deputies were dispatched to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road around 11 p.m. regarding several suspicious vehicles.

As deputies made contact with a driver in one of the vehicles, a driver of another vehicle, 36-year-old Corey Roggow ran away from the scene into a wooded area.

Even though deputies were able to locate Roggow with the help of a Michigan State Police K-9, they were unsuccessful in detaining him.

Deputies say he is known to frequently be in the Burr Oak Township area.

Roggow is described as a white male, 6’3” at 200 pounds with brown hair, green eyes, and a goatee.

If anyone has information regarding Roggow’s location, contact authorities at 269-467-4195.