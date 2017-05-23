Deputies searching for suspect in April 18 burglary
Posted: May 23, 2017 1:16 PM EST | Updated: May 23, 2017 12:59 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect they would like help identifying.
The man is a suspect in a burglary that happened on April 18th in southern Elkhart County.
The suspect was driving a red, standard cab short bed Ford F150.
If you have any information in this case, please contact Detective Matt Walsh by calling 574-891-2355 or emailing mwalsh@elkhartcountysheriff.com