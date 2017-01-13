Despite holiday success, South Bend's Kroc Center needs more donations

Thanks to the generosity of the Michiana community, thousands of families in need had a very special Christmas morning. But despite several donations, the Salvation Army still needs your help.

The grand total was more than $130,000.

But, that’s more than $27,000 short of their goal.

Despite the shortage, 970 families with about 2,000 children throughout Saint Joseph County received food, gifts and toys for Christmas.

The Salvation Army was able to provide for every family who signed up for Christmas assistance. The Kroc Center is still receiving mail donations from the end of the year that will go toward their mail appeal goal of $154,000.

The money is not only intended to help families during the holidays, but throughout the year when they need it most.

They use the money to 550 families at the Walter A. Meyer food pantry or for emergency financial assistance to families facing a crisis like a fire or eviction.

On top of that, they fund the weekend food backpack program in Mishawaka schools and their new initiative called the “Pathway of Hope”, which helps families get out of poverty.

For more information on how you can donate, visit http://www.mykroc.org/