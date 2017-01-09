Detectives seeking help in cold case

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a burglary that happened at a home in Winamac while the family was attending a viewing for their deceased daughter.

The burglary happened at 2965 S. Crestview Drive in Winamac on January 8, 2013 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

At the time, Garry and Rhonda White were at the viewing for their daughter, Rachel M. Heishman.

Investigators say the suspects forced their way into the home and ransacked it. They took multiple items from the residence.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 574-946-6655. Deputies said Anyone with information who requests to remain anonymous can be assured that their identity will remain confidential and protected.