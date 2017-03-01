Dowagiac neighborhood devastated by tornado

Wednesday, sheets of metal from abandoned mobile homes dangled in nearby trees, in a Dowagiac neighborhood.

The roof and sidings completely blown off.

Just down Union St., there was even more destruction.

Trees and branches piled on homes as city crews worked feverishly to clean it all up.

A Dowagiac caregiver says she’s never seen so many neighbors out in the streets.

“I feel like the neighborhood is out here people talking to each other I feel like I’ve seen more neighbors than I’ve ever seen,” said Vanja Panigot, a Dowagiac caregiver.

“Lot of trees down, debris everywhere, fencing down, siding off people’s houses, and yeah it looks pretty crazy here out here,” added Panigot.