Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning

Driver accused of backing into semi, leaving the scene

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 6, 2017 1:33 PM EST | Updated: Apr 6, 2017 12:34 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

A driver was arrested after allegedly backing his vehicle into a semi, then fleeing the scene, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, a semi driver called deputies to report a Chevy Trailblazer had backed into his semi on US 6, west of CR13, then left the scene.

In the 24400 block of US 6, deputies said they located 45-year-old Brian Blosser operating a Chevy Trailblazer with heavy rear end damage.

Deputies suspected Blosser was intoxicated and conducted sobriety tests and a certified chemical test. They said his BAC was .219.

Blosser was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Share this article:

Read More

One more beautiful day before storms return
Chicago's new requirement for high school students: No plan, no diploma
Buchanan man struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 12
U.S. economy gains a strong 222,000 jobs in June
Sign up for our newsletter!