Driver arrested after fleeing from police

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 23, 2017 2:36 PM EST

Elkhart Police arrested a driver who allegedly refused to pull over when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Wednesday afternoon, an officer attempted to stop a 2006 Chevy in the 2200 block of S. Main Street.

The driver did not stop and accelerated away from the officer, police said.

In the area of the 2100 block of Morton Avenue, the driver pulled over and exited the vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The driver, 24-year-old Michael Richardson, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and habitual traffic violator.

