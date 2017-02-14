Driver arrested for resisting law enforcement

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department arrested a driver after he failed to stop for a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., a deputy with the sheriff's department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford pickup truck in the area of 10B Road and W. County Line Road.

The driver fled from the deputy into Starke County, then back into Marshall County, deputies said.

The driver stopped in the 19000 block of 9th Road.

The driver, 47-year-old Brian White, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.