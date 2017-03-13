Driver arrested on drug charges
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 2:21 PM EST
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -
The La Grange County Sheriff's Department arrested a driver for drug possession, according to reports.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck in the area of 250E, south of 700 N. around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
The driver, 45-year-old Brett Maskow of Howe, Indiana, was driving on a suspended license, according to deputies.
Deputies said Maskow was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Maskow was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, driving while suspended prior and possession of paraphernalia.