Driver arrested on drug charges

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department arrested a driver for drug possession, according to reports.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck in the area of 250E, south of 700 N. around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver, 45-year-old Brett Maskow of Howe, Indiana, was driving on a suspended license, according to deputies.

Deputies said Maskow was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Maskow was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, driving while suspended prior and possession of paraphernalia.