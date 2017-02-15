Driver arrested on multiple charges

Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 35-year-old man for driving without a license and using the social security number of a deceased person.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Raul Carrillo Abad.

Carrillo-Abad was driving without having received a licensee and with having a license status of suspended, according to deputies.

Deputies also learned he was using the social security number of a deceased resident of Illinois to work at an Elkhart business, according to reports.

Carillo-Abad was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery, identity deception, never receiving a license and driving while suspended-prior.