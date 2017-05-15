Driver charged with OWI, child endangerment after crash

The Cass County Sheriff's Department arrested a driver after she crashed her car with her two children inside.

Deputies were called to the 57000 block of M62 Highway in La Grange Township just before midnight Sunday.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old woman from Kalamazoo had driven off the road, rolled into several trees and landed on its side.

Inside the vehicle, there were two passengers, the woman's 9-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.

All three were taken to Dowagiac Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated, driving with an expired license and two counts of child endangerment.

The two children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Deputies said car seats and seat belts were used.

The driver's name will be released after she is arraigned.